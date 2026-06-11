IMPD warns against sudden gatherings

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Leaders of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday said to call 911 if you see large, sudden, unannounced crowds and suspicious behavior.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

The department's warning came as Indianapolis heads into the height of the summer gathering season. IMPD Deputy Chief Matthew Thomas said gatherings on public or private property can become a problem if large numbers of people show up unannounced. He said you should call 911 or your nearest IMPD district office in the event of a suspicious gathering.

"With the capabilities of social media, sharing people's locations with large groups of people, releasing locations at the last minute, all of these characteristics of what can be useful technology can also result in people gathering very quickly and participating in dangerous behavior that can put our community at risk," he said.

Thomas said there was no single incident that led IMPD to issue its warning to the public. Instead, he said police want to head off any potential problems.

The Rev. Dr. Charles Harrison, who runs the Indy Ten Point Coalition, said his organization has not had any trouble with large gatherings in the 12 neighborhoods where it patrols. Still, he said he has heard from colleagues in other cities who report problems with so-called teen takeovers. Harrison said parents can play a key role in keeping their children out of trouble.

"I think parents can do a lot as far as monitoring the activities of their own children, those who are juveniles, in high school and under, making sure that their children are not out and a part of these teen gatherings," he said.

Thomas said if you are attending a gathering and you believe the situation is becoming unsafe, leave immediately and call 911.