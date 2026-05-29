IMPD warns of increased violence among unsupervised teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department expects to see more unsupervised young people during the summer break from school, and city leaders are worried that could lead to more violence.

Circle City Broadcasting is shining a light on the issue on through its Youth Alternatives to Violence & Crime Initiative, nicknamed YATVAC.

IMPD is reminding parents and the community to know children's whereabouts and to discuss safe activities with them.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Wooley said, "There's nothing more earth-shattering than hearing a father break down on a scene because a juvenile has lost its life, and they ask the same questions: 'What could I have done?' This is a proactive attempt to get our parents primed each and every night to say, 'Hey, where are you going? Who are you with? I'm going to call and check on you. There's technology out there with GPS so you can know where you're going."

According to IMPD, 23 teens have been hurt in nonfatal shootings so far in 2026, and five teens have died in homicides.

Community member Earnest Williams said of the statistics, "Yeah, it's going to keep going up. Ya'll ain't seen nothing yet."

Williams and other community members say keeping teens safe starts at home with the parents, and hope more is done to keep teens out of trouble.

The city has initiated a 120-day curfew for teens through at least Sept. 1.

In Indianapolis, children 14 and younger are to be home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Children ages 15 and 16 have a 9 p.m. curfew Sunday through Thursday, and a curfew of 11 p.m. on the weekends. Seventeen-year-olds may not be in public between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on weekends.

IMPD says the curfew isn't about punishment; it's about safety, accountability and prevention.

As some see it, having a curfew and telling parents to be more watchful over their teens isn't enough. Another community member, Ian Duvall, said, "We know what leads people to desperation, what leads them to crime, what leads them to violence. It's this created disparity."

Duvall says other alternatives to violence would require more people in the community and local government to step up. He suggests more funding for food programs and medical care in underserved communities.



"Get with people in your neighborhood, get with like-minded people. Meet with your neighbor who needs help, give them a ride to the doctor, help feed your neighbors, help educate your neighbors," Duvall said.

IMPD says several local organizations have supervised activities for kids aimed at keeping them off the streets. Wooley hopes parents and children can find activities that will work for them. "It is so imperative that we have our kids home safe at night," the assistant police chief said.