IMPD: woman dies after being hit while walking in the street

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 09, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators say a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Investigators believe a woman was walking in the street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Police say she was potentially struck again by a second unknown vehicle.

No arrests have been made and then investigation is ongoing.

IMPD asks anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

