IMPD: woman found dead on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Constitution Drive around 9:30 p.m., where they found the woman with what appeared to be stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later showed she died from gunshot wound injuries.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).