Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD: woman found dead on city's northeast side

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 13:21:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Constitution Drive around 9:30 p.m., where they found the woman with what appeared to be stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later showed she died from gunshot wound injuries.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!