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IMPD: Woman struck by vehicle while riding a scooter downtown; police search for suspect

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WRTV
IMPD investigates a hit-and-run early on July 11, 2026. (WRTV Photo)
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of Maryland and Pennsylvania Streets in downtown Indianapolis after a woman was struck by a vehicle, police say.

According to police, the crash happened early Saturday morning. The woman was riding a scooter when she was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of East Maryland and South Pennsylvania Streets.

Police are searching for the driver and have not released any information about the vehicle or suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and details.