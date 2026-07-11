IMPD: Woman struck by vehicle while riding a scooter downtown; police search for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of Maryland and Pennsylvania Streets in downtown Indianapolis after a woman was struck by a vehicle, police say.

According to police, the crash happened early Saturday morning. The woman was riding a scooter when she was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of East Maryland and South Pennsylvania Streets.

Police are searching for the driver and have not released any information about the vehicle or suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and details.