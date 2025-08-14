Increased patrols on Monon Trail following two recent assaults

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is urging community members to remain vigilant after police reports show two separate sexual assault investigations were reported along the Monon Trail within the past week.

The first incident occurred last Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. near 91st Street and North College Avenue

Police say another incident took place early Thursday morning.

A woman told police that a man attacked her while she was jogging around 5:45 a.m. The attack occurred along the Monon Trail near Sutherland and Doctor Andrew J. Brown Avenues on the near north side. Police say the suspect reportedly fled the scene.

"It's troubling to think there's unsafe parts of the Monon, especially for women,” Bryan Stoffel, a local jogger, said.

Regarding the case from Thursday, one runner told WRTV he heard a woman screaming for help and immediately called 911.

While both incidents are under investigation, IMPD says it continues increasing patrols along the Monon Trail and other local trails to ensure public safety. The department advises patrons to plan their routes in advance, stay on marked trails and remain aware of their surroundings.

"Go with a partner, anytime you go out, especially early in the morning and late evening," said a cyclist.

“It’s a good idea to join local running groups for added safety in numbers," added Stoffel.

IMPD encourages all trail users to take extra precautions and report any suspicious activities immediately.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the IMPD Sex Crimes Unit at (317)-327-3330 or Detective Boyce at vinson.boyce2@indy.gov.