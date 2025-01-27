Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission issues warning about illegal sale of nitrous oxide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission notified more than 8,000 tobacco sellers throughout Indiana on Monday, warning them about the illegal sale of nitrous oxide.

“It is illegal in Indiana to sell nitrous oxide for the purposes of intoxication, and Indiana State Excise Police have discovered an alarming trend of this activity among certain gas stations, convenience stores, smoke shops, and tobacco/vaping businesses throughout the state,” Jessica Allen, ATC executive director, said.

The ATC says at least 18 Indiana tobacco certificate holders have been cited for this illegal activity and some of their employees have been referred for criminal prosecution.

“We’re seeing some sellers hiding the nitrous oxide tanks and only offering them for sale upon request and selling nitrous oxide tanks with no additional culinary items such as whipping cream,” Matt Strittmatter, Superintendent of the Indiana State Excise Police, said.

Superintendent Strittmatter said some of these sellers are also giving customers, including minors, instructions on how to use a nitrous oxide tank for the purposes of intoxication.

Excise also found some of the nitrous oxide products even appear to contain certain flavors such as blue raspberry, cotton candy, and watermelon.

ATC says that while commonly used in clinical settings as a sedative or anesthetic, nitrous oxide is also used to make whipped cream. The ATC adds that it makes the substance readily accessible to use recreationally to get high or intoxicated.

The ATC says, in large amounts, nitrous oxide can cause a lack of oxygen amongst users which may lead to loss of blood pressure, fainting, heart attack, and even death.

“Not only are these products risky to store and when used to become intoxicated, but they are also extremely costly to dispose of,” Allen said.

Allen estimates that the cost could amount to $1 million by 2026 if the trend continues.

The ATC encourages the public to submit anonymous tips or complaints about this matter to Indiana State Excise Police or their local law enforcement agency.