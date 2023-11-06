Indiana couple pleads guilty to felony charge related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana couple pleaded guilty to felony charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Arthur Reyher, 38, and Jessica Reyher, 38, of Brownsburg, Indiana, each pleaded guilty to a felony offense of civil disorder before U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton in the District of Columbia.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Jan. 6, 2021, Arthur and Jessica Reyher marched toward the U.S. Capitol building among the crowd of rioters who attempted to storm the capitol.

Court records allege Arthur and Jessica violently pushed their way past law enforcement officers guarding the Lower West Terrace Tunnel of the Capitol. An officer was injured as they were smashed between a shield and a metal door frame as rioters ambushed the tunnel.

Arthur and Jessica were arrested on March 15, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The couple is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2024.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.