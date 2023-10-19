Indiana Crime Guns Task Force shuts down drug operation on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force shut down a drug operation on the south side of Indianapolis last week.

Detectives of the task force, along with IMPD SWAT, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Wade Street on Oct. 11.

Police say they were targeting 24-year-old Jilynn Robinson, who was under investigation for dealing a controlled substance while armed and selling illegal machine gun conversion devices in July 2023.

During the search, Robinson and four others were detained. Police say detectives found three Glock variant handguns, half a pound of marijuana, over 200 suspected narcotic pills and more than $7,000 in cash.

IMPD

According to police, Robinson faces additional serious charges, including dealing a controlled substance while armed, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana with a prior conviction and escape for violating his community corrections contract guidelines.

IMPD

“We commend the ICGTF detectives and IMPD SWAT for their relentless efforts to keep our community safe. This operation is another major step towards combating illegal guns and narcotics,” IMPD said in a social media post.