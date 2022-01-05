Indiana drug dealer convicted in fentanyl deaths of woman, unborn baby

DELAWARE COUNTY — For the first time in Delaware County history, a drug dealer has been held criminally accountable for killing another person by illegally selling narcotics.

Jessica Campbell was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Prosecutors say the victim asked Campbell to sell her heroin but instead of heroin, the victim received a lethal dose of fentanyl. The victim's unborn baby also died after the overdose. The victim was eight months pregnant at the time.

“This verdict should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware County and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable," prosecutors said in a news release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

MORE: Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in Americans ages 18-45

