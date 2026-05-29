Indiana EMT charged with sexual misconduct involving 14-year-old during medical transport

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana EMT faces multiple felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl during an ambulance transport in February.

Ronald D. Elliott Jr., 26, was charged Monday in Delaware Circuit Court with sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a child.

Elliott worked as an EMT for Quest Ambulance Service, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Delaware County.

The charges stem from a February 2026 medical transport from Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital to a Bloomington hospital, police said.

The 14-year-old victim told investigators during an interview that Elliott showed her pictures on his cell phone during the transport, according to the affidavit. The pictures included images of his penis, police said.

Elliott then showed the girl videos of himself having sex, including one that appeared to be a rape scene, according to the victim's statement to police.

Police said Elliott then sexually assaulted the girl inside the ambulance.

Elliott gave the girl his nicotine vape after the incident, according to the affidavit.

The case expanded when investigators discovered Elliott had contacted another minor through social media.

Police said the victim used Elliott's phone to access her Instagram account during the transport. She failed to log out, according to the affidavit.

On March 18, Elliott used the victim's Instagram to contact one of her friends, a 13-year-old girl, police said.

During conversations with the second victim, Elliott used inappropriate language and lied about his age, saying he was 18, according to the affidavit. He sent inappropriate pictures of himself, police said.

Elliott made sexually suggestive comments to the 13-year-old, according to police.

The first victim's mother contacted police after Elliott attempted to friend her on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Elliott on March 25. He admitted to letting the victim use his phone and said she may have seen sexual content, according to the affidavit.

Elliott also admitted to giving the girl his vape but denied any sexual contact, police said.

The investigation involved search warrants for Instagram and Elliott's cellphone, according to court documents.

