Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Indiana man arrested for threatening billionaire Elon Musk on X

Police Lights Handcuffs
File photo
Police lights, handcuffs
Police Lights Handcuffs
Posted

SELLERSBURG — Indiana State Police arrested a southern Indiana man Tuesday for allegedly posting life-threatening statements directed at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The apprehended 28-year-old man was the subject of an investigation initiated by Texas authorities, who alerted ISP regarding threats made through an X handle believed to belong to him. Authorities indicated that the concerning posts were made earlier this month.

Early on Tuesday, ISP detectives located the suspect in Clarksville, Indiana. Without incident, he was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Sellersburg Post for further questioning about the threats he allegedly made against Musk.

In addition to the arrest, detectives sought a search warrant for the man's home in Palmyra, granted by the Harrison County Superior Court. During the search, law enforcement officials confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

The suspect is currently facing charges of Intimidation, classified as a Level 5 Felony in Indiana. Currently, he is held at the Harrison County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.

Latest Headlines | February 19, 11am

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.