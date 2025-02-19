Indiana man arrested for threatening billionaire Elon Musk on X

SELLERSBURG — Indiana State Police arrested a southern Indiana man Tuesday for allegedly posting life-threatening statements directed at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The apprehended 28-year-old man was the subject of an investigation initiated by Texas authorities, who alerted ISP regarding threats made through an X handle believed to belong to him. Authorities indicated that the concerning posts were made earlier this month.

Early on Tuesday, ISP detectives located the suspect in Clarksville, Indiana. Without incident, he was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Sellersburg Post for further questioning about the threats he allegedly made against Musk.

In addition to the arrest, detectives sought a search warrant for the man's home in Palmyra, granted by the Harrison County Superior Court. During the search, law enforcement officials confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

The suspect is currently facing charges of Intimidation, classified as a Level 5 Felony in Indiana. Currently, he is held at the Harrison County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.