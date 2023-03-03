Indiana man arrested in 1989 Georgia murder case

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — It's been more than 33 years since the body of Mary Louicile Willfong, 23, was found dead near a Georgia interstate on Nov. 21, 1989.

Now, in 2023, a Loogootee, Indiana man has been arrested in connection to the case.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Willfong was strangled and sexually assaulted.

DNA was taken from the victim, but no match was found. The case was eventually closed and unsolved.

In March 2019, the case was re-opened and evidence was resubmitted. DNA tracing and investigation led law enforcement to the man

Deputies say the FBI Evidence Recovery Team and investigators were able to retrieve additional evidence from the suspect.

DNA evidence was retrieved and testing resulted in a match with the DNA taken from the body of Willfong.

JHe was arrested in Washington, Indiana.

The suspect had an initial hearing in Daviess County Court Thursday and will be in jail awaiting extradition.

WRTV is not naming him because he is not formally charged in Georgia.

