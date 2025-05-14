Indiana Parole Board recommends denying clemency for man who killed Beech Grove officer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Parole Board has recommended that Governor Braun deny clemency to Benjamin Ritchie, who is scheduled for execution on May 20th for the murder of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney in 2000.

Although Ritchie’s legal team argues that he should serve a life sentence due to undiagnosed fetal alcohol syndrome, the board found that his violent history and the circumstances of Officer Toney's murder did not justify clemency.

In their letter to the governor, the board highlighted Ritchie's admission during a clemency hearing, where he "did admit to being in a stationary position and intentionally shooting Officer Bill Toney."

The board said they reviewed “numerous reports containing evaluations of Benjamin Ritchie by mental health professionals and acknowledged his history of abuse and neglect.

However, they ultimately concluded that the factors surrounding Ritchie's case, including his “over 40 conduct reports” while incarcerated, did not warrant a commutation of his death sentence.

The board also noted the impact of Officer Toney's murder on his family, emphasizing that he “left behind a wife, two young daughters...and many close friends.” They stated the community had “patiently waited for the day when that sentence would be fulfilled.”

With the execution date approaching, the decision now rests with Governor Braun.