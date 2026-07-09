Indiana raises animal cruelty to felony in wake of Cicero hot car dog deaths

CICERO (WRTV) — A new Indiana law is now in effect that increases penalties for animal neglect and abuse.

It comes as police investigate the deaths of two dogs left inside a hot car in Cicero.

The new law raises the offense from a misdemeanor to a Level 6 felony. The change means those convicted could face anywhere from six months to two and a half years in prison.

The law comes into focus as prosecutors pursue charges against 36-year-old Perina James, accused of leaving two dogs in a hot vehicle, resulting in their deaths.

The incident happened July 3. Cicero police say two dogs died after being left inside a vehicle outside the Boathouse Restaurant. According to investigators, James left the animals unattended for at least two hours.

A Rottweiler was pronounced dead at the scene, while a goldendoodle was transported to a veterinary clinic for emergency care. That dog also unfortunately died.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joshua Kocher says the new law reflects the seriousness of animal cruelty offenses.

“It’s sad that these animals had to die for this message to get out there and to continue reinforcing it,” said Kocher. “I will point out that the law just changed. For the neglect of an animal, it’s only a misdemeanor. It’s a good thing that it got elevated, and it shows the seriousness of the offense.”

Kocher is also reminding the public of the dangers of leaving pets inside vehicles during hot weather.

“On hot days, leaving animals, children, or anyone in a car can be very dangerous,” the prosecutor said. “People need to be mindful of that and not risk the lives of the people and pets they care about.”

James was arrested, and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing charges. However, some legal experts believe the penalties should be even more severe.

“I think especially in a case like this, where the facts appear to be heinous, where the dogs were baked to death in this vehicle, the penalty isn’t severe enough,” former General Council for Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Mario Massillamany, said.

In addition to tougher penalties, the new law expands protections for Good Samaritans who rescue animals trapped in dangerous conditions.

“On July 1, we passed a new law through the General Assembly which stated that if you see a dog or animal in distress in a vehicle, there are a couple of prongs,” Massillamany said. “You have to call 911 to inform them, and you can break open the window to save the dog or animal. You must stay with the dog until emergency responders show up, but you won’t incur charges for the damage to the vehicle or the window.”

The manager at the Boathouse Restaurant said employees called the non-emergency police line twice in the past week to report dogs left inside vehicles.

Staff members say the incidents have been traumatic and hope the new law encourages pet owners to think twice before leaving animals in hot cars.

James is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.