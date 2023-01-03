Indiana sheriff's office releases photos of shoes possibly worn by suspect in 1981 unsolved murder

FARMERSBURG — Sarah “Jeanette” Benson, 51, was killed after she came home from a shopping trip on Jan. 2, 1981.

Decades later, no one has been arrested for her murder.

The Sullivan County Sheriff says Benson found an intruder inside her home. Right before the crime, neighbors described seeing a blue sedan parked in her driveway.

One neighbor observed a white male near the home. The male, who was wearing a “down vest,” was seen knocking on the Benson’s front door. He was described as tall and thin and possibly in his 20’s at the time.

Investigators believe this man was likely the killer.

The sheriff released photos Tuesday of the shoes the suspect may have worn. The images are examples and not actual shoes found at the scene.

The Sullivan County Sheriff released photos of similar shoes that Sarah “Jeanette” Benson's killer may have worn.



Sheriff Jason Bobbitt says the family remains hopeful that this information may spark someone's memory and help them solve the case.

If you know of any information about this case, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.

