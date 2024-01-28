Indiana State Police arrest man in fatal shooting investigation

SALEM — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Salem early Sunday morning and have made one arrest for murder.

Police said they were notified around midnight that a person had been shot inside a house in the 500 block of North College Avenue.

When officers entered the residence, they found an adult male with gunshot injuries lying on the floor.

Police said paramedics quickly responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Jacob Richard Mitchell.

Another adult male and two adult females were present at the house during the shooting, police said.

All three were transported to the Washington County Justice Center for questioning.

ISP detectives determined the shooting was a result of a domestic incident.

The adult male that was taken in for questioning was subsequently arrested for murder. WRTV does not use names until they are officially charged.

This is an ongoing investigation.