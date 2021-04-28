Indiana State Police asking for public's help to identify deceased man found in Ripley County

VERSAILLES — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found deceased in rural Ripley County.

The deceased man was found shortly after 10 a.m. when troopers were called to a location west of Osgood.

The identity of the man isn’t available and the cause of death is unknown at this time. However, ISP has been able to provide details that describe him as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be in his 30s to mid 40s.

The deceased man also had some distinct tattoos that are being shared in hopes that someone might recognize them and could assist in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP-Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.