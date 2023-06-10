Indiana State Police confirm shooting involving Elwood Police officer and domestic battery suspect

ELWOOD — Indiana State Police confirmed a domestic battery suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by an Elwood Police Department officer during a manhunt Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan, Elwood PD was dispatched to South J Street in Elwood for a domestic battery scene at 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the domestic battery suspect, who ran into a nearby wooded area after seeing police.

ISP says officers began to search for the suspect. Drones were deployed over the woods as a part of the search.

At 6:30 p.m., Keegan says a citizen notified police that they saw the suspect in a part of the woods.

According to ISP, Elwood officers approached the suspect and gave him verbal commands to drop what they believed to be a firearm.

After the commands were given, Elwood Officer Keegan Russell shot his department-issued rifle “at least once,” striking the suspect “at least once.”

ISP says Russell was training another officer at the time. The second officer did not fire any rounds. Both officers were unharmed in the incident.

Once the scene was deemed safe, officers rendered first-aid to the suspect, police say. The suspect was transported by helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in an unknown condition.

ISP says the crime scene is still being investigated but there is no danger to the public.

WRTV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.