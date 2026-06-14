Indiana State Police investigate fatal shooting, crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a suspected shooting and vehicle crash that left one person dead in Washington County Saturday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash alert in the 8000 block of South Big Springs Road, about nine miles south of Salem, around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and requested assistance from the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post.

ISP detectives responded to the scene and began the initial investigation.

Police said detectives are working to determine what led up to both the shooting and the vehicle crash. The investigation remains in its early stages.