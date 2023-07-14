Indiana State Police investigating after Madison County deputy returns fire during shots fired

ANDERSON — Indiana State Police are investigating a Friday morning incident in which a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy fired shots from his department issued gun.

According to ISP, Deputy Robert A. Lemon, a four year veteran of the department, was stopped at a traffic light just after midnight in the area of 5th Street and Jackson Street when he noticed individuals firing shots in his direction.

The individuals were said to be standing at the Jackson Mart gas station pumps when they were firing shots.

It was later determined the individuals were returning shots themselves at a car that fired shots at them as they stood at the pumps.

In the gunfire exchange, Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 20, was shot. He was treated and released after being taken to a local hospital.

Indiana State Police says they are not sure yet if the bullet that struck Ivy Jr. was from the weapon of Lemon, but it is part of the investigation.