Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 27, 2021
COLUMBUS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Columbus Police officer shot a suspect early Sunday morning.

Columbus Police responded to a home around 4 a.m. after the homeowner reported an unknown person walking around his property.

Columbus Police say the suspect was armed outside the home when they arrived. A short time later, the officer shot his gun an unknown amount of times, striking the adult male suspect.

The suspect was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, where state police say he is believed to be in critical condition.

Police say the officer involved was not injured, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

ISP's investigation is ongoing, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

