Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in New Haven

Screenshot 2024-04-28 134028.png
21 Alive News
Screenshot 2024-04-28 134028.png
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 12:04:28-04

NEW HAVEN — Indiana State Police is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in New Haven, Indiana.

According to ISP, the New Haven Police Department responded to a domestic battery call Saturday night.

During that response, ISP says officers attempted to place an adult male in custody,when an altercation occurred and two NHPD officers sustained injuries consistent with a knife attack.

At this time, at least one officer discharged their service weapon. The male suspect sustained a lethal gunshot wound and died at the scene, ISP said.

The two injured NHPD officers were transported to Fort Wayne area hospitals for medical treatment.

This is an ongoing death investigation. At this time, police said there is no further information to release

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!