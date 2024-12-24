Indiana State Police investigating police shooting that resulted in death of man

LOGANSPORT — Indiana State Police are investigating after a police shooting resulted in the death of a Logansport man on Tuesday.

According to police, Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 3000 block of W. County Road 500 S. regarding a report of two people being stabbed. around 12:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim and began life-saving measures. While retrieving supplies from their vehicle, a deputy spotted a man, 35, armed with knives.

ISP said the deputy issued several commands to the man but he failed to comply, leading to an altercation. The man charged at the deputy who at some point discharged their weapon, striking the man at least once.

Police said the man died despite life-saving measures.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the Cass County Sheriff's Office following an officer-involved shooting.

The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Carroll County Coroner's Office and the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office.