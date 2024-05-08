Indiana State Police investigating Spencer County ATM theft

SPENCER COUNTY — The Indiana State Police is investigating an ATM theft in Spencer County.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an ATM that was stolen from the Dale area at 3:02 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2001 Ford F-350 was stolen from Dubois County and used in the crime.

Police say the suspects hooked heavy tow chains to the ATM and pulled it off the pedestal. Then the suspects broke into the ATM and stole the cash inside before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

According to Indiana State Police, this ATM theft was the same method used in an ATM theft in Saint Meinrad in September 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at 812-482-1441.