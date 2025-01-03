Indiana State Police searching for man wanted in shooting of Orange County Deputy

ORANGE COUNTY — Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Blue Alert for man wanted for injury to law enforcement.

*UPDATE: The suspect vehicle was located in Orangeville but Schepers is still at large.

Police are searching for Austin Schepers, who is wanted for the shooting of an Orange County Deputy.

Schepers is described as a 33-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he has a tattoo of a cross under his left eye and multiple tattoos around his neck.

He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate CRT921. Police said an unidentified individual may also be in the suspect vehicle.

Schepers last known location was in West Baden, Indiana, which is 104 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and he was last seen on Friday, Jan. 3 at 12:58 a.m.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police said if you see the suspect, DO NOT APPROACH. Call Indiana State Police Bloomington Post 812-332-4411 or 911.