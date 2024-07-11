Indiana State Police seeking public’s assistance with investigation into Martinsville security system company

MARTINSVILLE — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s help after arresting a 42-year-old from Martinsville on charges related to the possession of child pornography.

Adam R. Anderson was arrested on July 2 after ISP received a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2023.

During the investigation, Anderson was identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Detectives determined Anderson owns Anderson Video Security and Alarm LLC, located at 1289 East Morgan Street.

The Morgan County Prosecutor's Office has received several calls from the public with concerns about Anderson and his company, ISP says.

ISP is investigating Anderson’s company and is asking any client who has questions or concerns related to the investigation to contact the Bloomington District at 812-332-4411.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines