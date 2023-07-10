Indiana State Police trooper hospitalized after being rear-ended on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police Trooper was hospitalized after his police car was rear-ended while he was investigating another crash on I-70.

According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, Trooper Beltrane was investigating a crash when he was hit Monday morning.

Sgt. Perrine says Trooper Beltrane was in his vehicle at the time of the incident.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Photos of Trooper Beltran's damaged vehicle were provided by Sgt. Perrine below:

ISP Sgt. John Perrine

Sgt. Perrine said the crash is still under investigation. No information on arrests have been made.