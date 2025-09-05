Indiana State Police trooper injured in I-65 crash involving suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a suspected drunk driver struck her patrol car on Interstate 65 south of downtown Indianapolis.

Trooper Haley Howard was blocking a lane to protect another trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle when the crash occurred, according to Indiana State Police.

Howard was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver who struck Howard's patrol car is suspected of being impaired. No arrests have been announced.