Indiana State Trooper finds 184 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

GREENFIELD — An Indiana State Police trooper found 184 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop this week.

According to ISP, a trooper was patrolling I-70 near Mount Comfort road Sunday, Feb. 18. when an eastbound semi caught his attention.

The trooper, who is certified to perform Federal Motor Carrier Inspections on commercial vehicles, pulled over them semi around 1:19 p.m.

During the inspection, the trooper noticed a violation in the driver's log book. The trooper also noticed signs of criminal activity.

Police said the trooper asked for consent to search the semi, which the driver agreed to.

The trooper located dozens of packages that he suspected to be cocaine. A field test later confirmed his suspicion that it was.

The drugs were located inside boxes of onions among other produce in the trailer.

Indiana State Police

The driver of the semi and the passenger were both arrested and transported to the Hancock County Jail on probable cause of possession of cocaine.