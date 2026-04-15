Indiana teen arrested after "Senior Assassin" game leads to active shooter scare

PORTAGE, Ind. (WRTV) — A game of "Senior Assassin" led to a massive police response and felony charges for a Portage High School student.

Portage police said they responded to Planet Fitness on US Highway 6 just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. A 911 caller reported a suspicious person outside the business.

The caller said the suspect appeared nervous. He looked like he was waiting for someone to exit.

The 911 caller provided detailed descriptions to dispatchers, according to the department’s Facebook post.

"He just put (a gun) in his waistband and pulled it out again," the caller said.

"He was hiding himself. He was putting it in his pocket and kept pulling it back out."

"The firearm is gray with an extended magazine."

"Acting like he is nervous."

"He's peaking around the corner like he's waiting for someone."

"Subject is outside with the gun in his right hand."

"Male is walking inside with the gun in his right hand."

"He just has it out in the open."

"He's definitely waiting for someone to come out."

The report prompted a massive response. All 10 on-duty Portage officers responded. Two off-duty officers and one Porter County sheriff's deputy also responded.

"These officers responded with their emergency lights and sirens activated, from across the city as they believed this was an imminent active shooter situation," police said.

Officers found the suspect sitting in his vehicle. They identified him as 18-year-old Adrian Williams.

As he was taken into custody, Williams told officers he was playing "Senior Assassin," police said.

"Senior Assassin" is a trending game among high school students where players usually "target" friends and classmates with water guns or rubber bands.

Police said they knew Portage High School students had an ongoing game. However, the water gun used in this incident looked real.

Officers said the gun appeared authentic until they were within a few feet of it. The weapon had an extended magazine attached.

Police noted the 911 call happened during school hours. This led many to believe there was an active shooter situation.

"We understand that this game has been played by high school seniors in our area for a few years, and this appears to have become a tradition," Portage police said. "Unfortunately, we have previously had to respond to reports of Reckless Driving, Road Rage, and Carjacking, which were also associated with this game.

"Unfortunately, there are outliers who have caused fear and panic in our community by their actions. It is ultimately the duty of the young adults who engage in this game to conduct themselves in a safe, lawful manner that does not cause fear and panic within our community."

Williams was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony intimidation. He was booked into the Porter County jail.

Police said it wasn't clear why Williams and his target were out during school hours.

