Indiana woman will be 1st person sentenced in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 22, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana woman will plead guilty this week for her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, agreed to plead guilty at a Wednesday hearing to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years probation, $500 in restitution and community service.

She is the first person to be sentenced in the months following the riot.

Morgan-Lloyd traveled to Washington, D.C. with her friend, Dona Sue Bissey, who is also federally charged in the riot.

Morgan-Lloyd was arrested in February after law enforcement discovered Facebook posts from her and a friend that showed them inside the Capitol building

