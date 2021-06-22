Indiana woman will be 1st person sentenced in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana woman will plead guilty this week for her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, agreed to plead guilty at a Wednesday hearing to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years probation, $500 in restitution and community service.

She is the first person to be sentenced in the months following the riot.

Morgan-Lloyd traveled to Washington, D.C. with her friend, Dona Sue Bissey, who is also federally charged in the riot.

Morgan-Lloyd was arrested in February after law enforcement discovered Facebook posts from her and a friend that showed them inside the Capitol building