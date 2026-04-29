Indianapolis 16-year-old charged with murder in carjacking turned homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old from Indianapolis was charged on Tuesday with murder and armed robbery in relation to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

Richard Williams was still in Marion County jail on Tuesday in connection with the homicide of Wilson Astreide. He has been charged as an adult in Marion Superior Court 30 with four felonies:



Two counts of murder

One count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

One count of armed robbery

Additionally, he faces a misdemeanor charge for the dangerous possession of a firearm by a child.

Astreide, who was shot and paralyzed in a carjacking on April 9, 2025, died on Aug. 10, 2025, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, police investigators said in court documents. His death was ruled a homicide due to complications arising from a gunshot wound to the neck, which had left him a quadriplegic.

The shooting was reported just before 7:40 p.m. April 9, 2025, in the 300 block of North Temple Avenue, just off East New York Street. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Astreide critically wounded. He had driven to the shooting scene in a silver 2021 Kia Sportage with a Florida license plate, and the SUV was missing.

Crime scene technicians found a single cartridge case of a .45 Auto firearm at the shooting scene.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and Astreide, and got surveillance footage of the area before, during and after the shooting.

Investigators think a girl who Astreide knew had lured him to the shooting scene to rob him.

An IMPD detective interviewed Astreide shortly after his injury. He could only speak in a whisper due to his injuries.

The detective outlined what Astreide recalled:

“He had met the female at the club Miami Garden early in 2025 and had given her rides or got her food. She had asked him for a ride and he asked her to sit in the back seat because he had approximately $1050 in cash in his car and she had taken things from him before. The female asked to connect to his Wi-Fi hotspot. Wilson asked her to get out of the car, and then looked up to notice two black males standing beside the car, one on each side, both with their hand on guns. They first asked for food, then demanded his car.



One of the males took his car keys when he refused. The males took off with the keys on foot and the female got out of the car. Wilson got out to ask the female to have them give her the keys. One of the males ran back to the car. When he turned toward the car, the female ran away. Wilson remembered that he was about 7 feet from his car in the yard when he was shot by who he believed was the person in the passenger seat.”

Investigators, with the help of Astreide’s family and a GPS tracking service, found his SUV on April 12, 2025, in the first block of North Tacoma Avenue, about 4 blocks from the shooting scene. It had not moved from that spot in three days. No cash was found in the SUV.

At age 15, Williams was initially arrested on April 16, 2025, for robbery with serious bodily injury, and the girl was arrested on May 2, 2025, in connection with the robbery, the court documents say. It was not immediately known if the girl has been or could also be charged as an adult.

The 300 block of North Temple Avenue has long been known to police as associated with the crime group called Project Babies Thuggin, or PBT, which has been the target of multiple IMPD investigations. Police think Williams was known as “Hell Head,” as he is referred to on social media.

IMPD declined to provide Williams’ jail-booking photo because he is a juvenile. Williams was 15 when the shooting happened.

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