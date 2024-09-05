Indianapolis business owner speaks after being robbed at gun point Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis business owner is speaking out just one day after he and his business partner were victims of a shooting and robbery.

“They forced me into a SUV face down,” Steven Whitton told WRTV on Thursday.

Whitton says he and his business partner where working Wednesday morning when two men wearing masks broke into his business off East Washington street on Indy’s near east side.

“I glance over at the door and there is some guy with a gun walking straight towards him,” Whitton said.

Whitton says his business partner was shot multiple times during the alleged incident. The thieves took off with Whitton’s van, but police say officers found it a short time later.

“Nothing can prepare you for actually having a gun against your head, getting shot and being in a situation like I just went through,” Whitton said.

Whitton says he is guided by faith, hence the name of his body shop: Indy Auto Ministries Inc.

“We bless people with vehicles that have been donated and we fix them up,” Whitton said.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation, adding that robbery of businesses and organizations are down 40.8% from this time last year.

“I’m praying for you guys, the people that did this. I prayed for you last night and I prayed for you right now,” Whitton said.