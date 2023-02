INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for help after a cat was stabbed in the head with pliers.

The cat was found by a neighbor who had been feeding it and transported it to IACS.

The pliers were removed by a veterinarian, but the cat remains in critical condition.

The cat was known to frequent the area surrounding Sandorf Park (State, Minnesota, S. Keystone, E. Raymond).

Anyone with information about the cat’s injuries is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.