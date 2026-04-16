Indianapolis committee backs earlier summer teen curfew to combat violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A city committee has recommended moving forward with an earlier teenage curfew for Indianapolis this summer.

The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee voted 9-to-1 Wednesday night to support the proposal. The measure would start curfews two hours earlier than last summer's version.

The full City-County Council will consider the proposal at its May 4 meeting.

Police Chief Tanya Terry supported the plan. She cited rising youth violence as the reason for the earlier restrictions.

"We need to intervene early in a non-intrusive way and provide support to our young people," Terry said.

Youth shooting victims increased 22% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025, according to police data. Youth homicides rose 4% during the same period.

The proposed curfew would require children under 15 to be home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily.

Teens ages 15-17 would need to be home between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Exceptions would apply for teens with parents, at school events, or traveling to and from work.

The city's proposal starts two hours earlier than the state's existing curfew requirements.

Police would take teens found violating curfew to a reunification center. There, they would connect with community organizations rather than face punishment.

The curfew would last 120 days if approved.

Committee Chair Leroy Robinson said the measure won't stop all youth crime. But it will provide "guardrails to support parents" and help reduce violence.

Some council members want stronger enforcement. Republican Josh Bain suggested "putting the curfew fines in effect for parents and guardians of these habitual violators," Bain said.

Terry emphasized the goal is prevention, not punishment.

"Keeping young people out of situations where they are more likely to be victims or be involved in violence is a priority," she said. "This is about safety and awareness for teens and their parents."

