Indianapolis couple charged with neglect after death of 1-year-old son

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office arrested an Indianapolis mother and father for neglect after the death of their one-year-old son, Angel.

The coroner says the child weighed just under 11 pounds (10.86) at the time of his death.

"The pictures associated with this case are truly gruesome," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

The child lived in a home on W. Michigan Street with four siblings: two toddlers and two elementary-aged children, along with his parents, Wendy Alvarado and Dunio Rosales-Duarte.

The landlord says he rents out eight rooms inside this property to mostly Hispanic families without a lease.

Records state the property is filled with trash and cockroaches.

"For other children who are may be associated with this case, the probable cause certainly makes reference to the fact that these kids were involved in the foster care system and got medical care through the foster care system," said Mears.

The deputy coroner found Angel to be visibly underweight, with ribs and other bones showing.

The report states he also had bruises on his head, chest, abdomen, lower back, butt and the top of his head.

His father told police he didn't think anything was wrong because Angel would smile at him, and said the doctor allegedly told him Angel would be small due to being born prematurely.

"It's not only just the weight, but it's also how the child actually physically appeared, or it's certainly our belief based on these allegations that any parent should have known that this child needed medical intervention," said Prosecutor Mears.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the child should have been taken to a doctor.

"That could have altered that child's life, but also could have prevented that child from suffering, and that's what's so challenging. What's so difficult about this case is this is a situation that didn't have to happen," he said.

Diapers, clothes and toys were found, along with only one can of baby formula. Rosales-Duarte told police that one can would last one to two months.

The father admitted to smoking meth, and pills were found at the home.

The parents face 20 to 40 years in prison for the neglect resulting in death charge.

The father also faces additional time if convicted on the other two neglect charges.