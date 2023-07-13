Indianapolis family searching for answers in Monday’s deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s near east side Monday morning.

“It’s just beginning to be too much. People not stopping to help who they hit regardless of whether they have done something wrong or not,” Mary McCombs said.

McCombs said she is speaking on behalf of her brother, Douglas. He was the man that was killed in Monday’s hit-and-run.

Police say the incident took place near East Washington Street and North Oriental.

The incident marked the third pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver this year, according to IMPD.

“I’m hoping whoever hit him might come forward and give us peace,” McCombs said.

Police say last year 16 people were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indianapolis.

“They need to put a stop sign over here because this is where it always goes down,” Toni Borner said.

Borner lives near the scene the scene of the hit-and-run. She tells WRTV that motorists drive “way too fast” in the area.

“We sit outside here and see accidents all the time because they just fly by,” Borner said.

Advocates say that one way to stop this from happening is evaluating the roads leading up where the incidents happen, not just the scene of a crash.

“Maybe it’s changing the design of the road, so people don’t die,” Connie Szabo Schmucker, pedestrian advocate, said.

Advocates also suggest looking at what other states are doing to help, such as a city in New Jersey.

“They lit the intersection and added raised crosswalks,” Schmucker said.

The McCombs family says they just want the driver responsible to come forward.

