Indianapolis Firefighter killed in New Years shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department lost one of their own on New Years morning, according to a statement from the department.

Justin D. Boyd was among three people killed in what was a violent night in the Circle City.

IMPD said they responded to a shooting at approximately 5:54 a.m. on North Michigan Rd. and Grandview Drive.

Police were initially called for a vehicle accident but when they arrived at the scene, they located Boyd and another victim suffering from gunshot injuries. They both died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to IFD, Boyd, also known as "JB" was an engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift and served on the department since 2014.

IFD

He leaves behind a wife, Samiya Boyd, and two children, his 21-year-old son Justin Boyd III and his 24-year-old daughter Jailyn Boyd.

IFD Chief Ernest Malone made the following statement: