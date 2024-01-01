Indianapolis Firefighter killed in New Years shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department lost one of their own on New Years morning, according to a statement from the department.
Justin D. Boyd was among three people killed in what was a violent night in the Circle City.
IMPD said they responded to a shooting at approximately 5:54 a.m. on North Michigan Rd. and Grandview Drive.
Police were initially called for a vehicle accident but when they arrived at the scene, they located Boyd and another victim suffering from gunshot injuries. They both died.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
According to IFD, Boyd, also known as "JB" was an engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift and served on the department since 2014.
He leaves behind a wife, Samiya Boyd, and two children, his 21-year-old son Justin Boyd III and his 24-year-old daughter Jailyn Boyd.
IFD Chief Ernest Malone made the following statement:
"We were devastated to hear of the tragic loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Justin Boyd. Justin was a well loved member of this department and proudly served for 10 years as a firefighter. Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children. Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well. For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed."