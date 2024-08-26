Indianapolis man, 19, convicted of killing 3 young men found dead along a path

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of three young men whose bodies were found along a path in Indianapolis.

A Marion County jury convicted Caden Smith on Friday of three counts of murder and other charges, including robbery and dangerous possession of a firearm following a 5-day trial.

Smith, of Indianapolis, was 16 in October 2021 when a police officer found Joseph Thomas, 18, Michael James, 22, and Abdulla Mubarak, 17, shot to death on a path lined by tall grasses on Indianapolis' south side. He was charged as an adult in the killings in November 2021.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a statement that Smith was identified as a suspect through his communication with the three victims prior to their killings. Investigators learned Smith had taken the victims to the field to demonstrate a gun conversion device known as a “Glock switch” that can make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a machine gun.

When Smith was arrested, investigators found the murder weapon in his residence, according to the prosecutor's office.

“Abdullah’s, Joseph’s, and Michael’s families will never be able to see them grow up and live their lives. This verdict solidifies that Smith will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the crimes he committed," Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Smith’s sentencing date had not been set as of Monday morning. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Smith's convictions.

