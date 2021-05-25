Indianapolis man accused of throwing gasoline on another man, setting him on fire

COLUMBUS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in Columbus after he allegedly threw gasoline on another man during an argument and set him on fire, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a home in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street around 3:40 a.m. Monday. Police found a man with burns over a large portion of his body, according to Lt. Matt Harris, a Columbus Police public relations officer.

Medics transported the injured man by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He condition was not available.

Officers found the 39-year-old suspect Monday afternoon near Donner Park where he was arrested without incident on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

The suspect, who also had two outstanding warrants in Marion County, is currently in custody at the Bartholomew County Jail. WRTV does not identify suspects who have not been formally charged.

The case remains under investigation.