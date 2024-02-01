Indianapolis man allegedly attacked, beaten with 2x4 while walking dogs in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family says he was randomly attacked while walking his dogs.

“My whole world crumbled in front of me,” Christina Burton said.

Provided

Burton found it hard to talk about the love of her life, Joshua, in an interview with WRTV on Thursday.

“I walk my dogs, that would have been me if I would have done it because I always take them out,” Burton said.

WRTV

Burton says on Saturday morning, Joshua was taking their dogs for a walk in the 900 block of Prospect Street in Fountain Square when he was attacked by a man with a two-by-four.

“You don’t know what people are capable of until it happens,” Burton said. “When it happens, you can lose everything in a blink of an eye.”

Joshua Burton is now at Eskenazi Hospital. His family says he has undergone multiple brain surgeries. They just want to find the person responsible for the attack.

Provided

“I love him, and I wish he wasn’t suffering,” Burton said.

IMPD echoes Burton's message about the need to find the person responsible for the attack. Right now, police say they are actively working on the case.

Police say photos of the alleged assault and suspect have been circulating online, but there has not been an arrest made in the case yet.

“There are some investigative steps that need to take place to confirm that it is the individual, and to see if there is probable cause to make an arrest. Our detectives are working with the prosecutor’s office to see if that’s possible,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

WRTV

In the meantime, IMPD wants people to be aware of their surroundings while out and about in the community.

“Be aware of your surroundings, oftentimes people get locked into their social media or cell phones and aren’t aware of what’s going on around them,” Lt. Foley said. “Be in a well-lit area and if at all possible, bring someone with you.”

For the Burton’s, they are hoping for a miracle as Joshua continues to fight for his life.

“Don’t be alone. If you see something, call. If somebody is following you, get away,” Burton said.

Anyone with information or security footage regarding this incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).