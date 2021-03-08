Indianapolis man arrested for alleged OWI with kids in car after crash in Wayne County

WAYNE CO. — A 27-year-old Indianapolis man is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle along a tree line near Cambridge City while intoxicated with his children in the backseat.

About an hour east of Indianapolis, in Wayne County, Indiana State Police Trooper Barry Bischoff responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-70 early Saturday morning. According to ISP, he observed a black four-door car that appeared to have driven off the road, coming to a rest along a tree line. An exact time frame was not initially made available.

Two men ISP spoke with said the driver of the vehicle "took off running through the woods." However, ISP states that during Bischoff's interaction with the two alleged witnesses, he obsered the odor of alcohol coming from the men.

During the course of Trooper Bischoff's investigation, he learned that a 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were in the car at the time of the crash.

According to ISP, two Good Samaritans stopped to check on the occupants of the vehicle after the crash when they found the kids in the vehicle. The siblings identified the driver as their father.

Beer can and a substance suspected to be cocaine were found by ISP outside of the 27-year-old's vehicle at the scene of the crash. The suspect was later found to be driving on a suspended driver's license, as well.

The 27-year-old is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated – Prior (Level 6 Felony), Operating While Intoxicated With Passengers Less Than 18 (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance (Level 6 Felony), and Driving While Suspended-Prior (Level A Misdemeanor).

