Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indianapolis man arrested for allegedly killing his 1-year-old daughter

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 17:22:39-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

28-year-old Damian Milton was arrested and charged with serious bodily injury of a minor resulting in death.

On Monday, July 31, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Child Abuse detectives were notified of a near fatality of a 1-year-old. The child was listed to be in critical condition.

Police say the infant died due to her injuries on Sunday, August 6.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jamie Hadley at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Jamie.Hadley@indy.gov.

WRTV does not yet know the events that led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE