Indianapolis man arrested for allegedly killing his 1-year-old daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

28-year-old Damian Milton was arrested and charged with serious bodily injury of a minor resulting in death.

On Monday, July 31, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Child Abuse detectives were notified of a near fatality of a 1-year-old. The child was listed to be in critical condition.

Police say the infant died due to her injuries on Sunday, August 6.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jamie Hadley at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Jamie.Hadley@indy.gov.

WRTV does not yet know the events that led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.