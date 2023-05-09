Indianapolis man arrested for Carmel bank robbery

CARMEL — Carmel Police arrested a man for the robbery of a Carmel Bank on Monday.

According to police, they responded to a robbery just before 5 p.m. at the Teachers Credit Union located at 635 E. Carmel Drive.

Police said the suspect presented a note to a teller demanding cash.

An investigation helped police to identify 63-year-old, Marty McConnell of Indianapolis as the suspect.

Police were led to an address in Indianapolis where McConnell was found and taken into custody later that evening.

McConnell had been booked in the Hamilton County Jail and is being charged with Robbery, a level 5 felony.

If you have any information on this case, police ask you to contact Detective Brammer Wolf at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).