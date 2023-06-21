Indianapolis man arrested for waving handgun at driver in I-70 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested last night after allegedly waving a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-70.

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Indiana State Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage encounter in which one of the involved parties was said to have waved a handgun at another driver.

Troopers arrived with the victim shortly after the call and began an investigation.

During the investigation, police were able to view a recording of the incident that was captured on a privately owned vehicle video system. The recording helped police identify the vehicle and suspect.

The suspect was believed to be 50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr.

Troopers went to the residence where they believed Halsey lived. After speaking with him and examining evidence, Halsey was arrested on charges of Intimidation and False Informing.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

“The willingness for someone to be forthcoming with video evidence in a case like this, or any criminal case, is vitally important and immensely assists law enforcement with holding people accountable for criminal activity,” ISP Indianapolis District Investigative Commander, Bill Dalton, said.