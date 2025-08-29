Indianapolis man charged in 2-year-old's shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Chicago for his alleged role in the death of a 2-year-old Indianapolis girl this summer.

Leon'ta Anderson faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection with Harmoney Anderson's killing on July 11.

Police say the toddler arrived at Methodist Hospital that day with gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. Officers traced the shooting to a home in the 2000 block of Ralston Avenue.

Homicide detectives searched the residence and found multiple firearms, which they seized as evidence. Two people were initially detained but later released as the investigation continued.

Detectives spent weeks building their case before prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Anderson on August 20. Police learned he had fled to Chicago.

Indianapolis violent crime detectives worked with U.S. Marshals and Chicago police to track down Anderson. He was arrested Thursday and will be brought back to Indianapolis to face charges.

The investigation into the 2-year-old's death remains ongoing.