Indianapolis man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Charges have been filed a week after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a driver that fled the scene.

Joshua Raines is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury.

On Oct. 10, 14-year-old Wilberto Rivera III was struck while riding his bike in the 1100 block of North Cumberland Rd. The driver fled the scene. Wilberto, critically injured, died days later in the hospital.

Provided by family

According to a probable cause affidavit, Rivera was riding his bike while his friends were walking in the grass. His friends told police Rivera was hit from behind by a black Chrysler driving south.

At the scene, investigators found several pieces left behind by the car, including the passenger-side mirror glass, plastic pieces with Chrysler on them, clear plastic pieces and a vanity license plate.

Court documents say automatic license plate readers located a black 2019 Chrysler 300 registered to Raine in the area around the time of the crash.

Intersection cameras also showed the vehicle with a missing passenger mirror and front-end damage.

On Oct. 11, detectives learned Raine went to the Cumberland PD headquarters to report an accident on Cumberland Road.

According to court documents, Raine told detectives he was listening to music loudly while driving to work when he hit something.

Raine allegedly said he looked in his rearview mirror and didn't see anything and that he saw another car behind him that didn't stop, so he assumed he hit a deer.

When he saw news stories about the crash involving Rivera, Raine said he realized he may have been driving the vehicle that hit him.

Police were able to match several pieces from the crash to Raine's damaged vehicle.

