Indianapolis man charged with dealing drugs that resulted in 2 fatal fentanyl overdoses

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with dealing drugs that resulted in a death following the fatal overdoses of two men.

Kristofer Polk has been arrested and charged in connection with this case following an investigation earlier this year.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says the two men asked for cocaine, but actually died from what the agency called fentanyl poisoning.

“IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor’s office were able to use a lot of techniques that proved that Mr. Polk was the individual responsible for the transaction,” DEA assistant special agent in charge Michael Gannon said.

Gannon says this case is important because drug dealers need to be held accountable.

“We’re telling people all the time, if you’re out dealing drugs, whether its cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin or even marijuana at times, it could be laced with fentanyl,” Gannon said. “It’s very lethal stuff. Even 2 milligrams is considered a lethal dosage.”

The DEA says there were 852 drug overdose deaths in Marion County in 2022. 641 of those were fentanyl or opioid related.

“It’s so important to see those numbers and let people know about those numbers because it’s devastating. For me, one life lost is one too many,” Gannon said.

The DEA told WRTV this arrest is a big deal because since 2018, less than a dozen drug dealers have been arrested for supplying the drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose.

“Any time you can take a drug supplier off the streets, especially someone who provided a lethal dosage of a drug, it’s a good thing for the community,” Gannon said.