Indianapolis man convicted in ex-girlfriend's murder and shooting spree

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A jury has found a 36-year-old Indianapolis man guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend and the attempted murders of three people a year ago north of downtown, court records and authorities said Thursday.

Kia Robinson, 39, died in the June 3, 2025, shooting, which seriously injured another man, Cameron DeAndre Young, when he was shot in the chest.

Around 4 a.m., Clarence L. White entered Robinson's apartment in the 3700 block of North Pennsylvania Street and opened fire, killing her. During the shooting, White also fired shots that narrowly missed two other people, including Robinson's son, who was asleep on a couch.

The jury also convicted White of burglary of a dwelling resulting in serious bodily injury. During the shooting, White was wearing a mask he had previously taken from someone inside the apartment. He removed the mask while still inside the apartment, allowing witnesses to see his face.

Investigators found that White had sent threatening texts just days before the murder.

The day after the shooting, members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, with the help of a special weapons and tactics team, took White into custody in the 6500 block of East 82nd Street, located in the busy business district just west of the I-69 interchange. Investigators recovered the murder weapon, a handgun, from White during his arrest.

White will be sentenced on the morning of July 13 in Marion Superior Court 7.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release issued Thursday, “This conviction was made possible by the courage of the survivors and witnesses who were willing to come forward to tell the truth, as well as the strong forensic evidence presented at trial.”